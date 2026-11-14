Austin weather: Stormy weather expected in Central Texas this weekend

The Brief Austin will see mostly quiet weather during the day on Saturday, but rain chances increase by Saturday evening. The heaviest rain is expected Sunday morning, with thunderstorms likely, before drier weather moves in later Sunday. Temperatures will drop rapidly behind the storms, with high temperatures in the 50s on Sunday and low temperatures in the 40s.



Stormy weather is expected in Central Texas over the weekend.

Timeline:

FOX 7 Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe said that most of Saturday will be windy and cool, but rain chances increase by Saturday night.

The heaviest rain is expected Sunday morning, when thunderstorms will move across Central Texas. There is a low chance that those storms become severe. Some localized flooding is also possible.

Rain will begin moving east by Sunday afternoon.

What's next:

As the drier weather moves in, so does the colder temperatures. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-50s on Sunday with lows dropping into the 40s by Sunday night.