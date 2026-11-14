Austin weather: Stormy weather expected in Central Texas this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - Stormy weather is expected in Central Texas over the weekend.
Timeline:
FOX 7 Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe said that most of Saturday will be windy and cool, but rain chances increase by Saturday night.
The heaviest rain is expected Sunday morning, when thunderstorms will move across Central Texas. There is a low chance that those storms become severe. Some localized flooding is also possible.
Rain will begin moving east by Sunday afternoon.
What's next:
As the drier weather moves in, so does the colder temperatures. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-50s on Sunday with lows dropping into the 40s by Sunday night.
The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 7.