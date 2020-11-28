Collin County constable-elect has passed away

article

A recently elected constable in Collin County has passed away following a short illness.

Mike Vance served the Collin County Sheriff's Office for 34 years in a variety of roles, ranging from detention officer to supervisor.

Vance worked on more than 10,000 criminal investigations. He also spent 17 years on the sheriff's SWAT team.

Vance was supposed to start his new role as Collin County constable for Precinct 1 in January.

Flags at county facilities were ordered to fly at half-staff in his memory.