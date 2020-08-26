COTA no longer accepting Hurricane Laura evacuees

The Circuit of the Americas is no longer accepting Hurricane Laura evacuees.

Officials say that the Austin Police Department has shut down COTA because Austin is at capacity and is asking people to either find a hotel nearby or drive to an evacuee site in Mesquite.

Hurricane Laura is now a Category 3 storm and the Capital Area Shelter Hub Plan had been activated with Travis County preparing to receive as many as 3,000 evacuees from the Texas gulf coast.

COTA was designated as an intake facility processing evacuees and helping them find shelter.

Since COVID-19 hit, shelters in central Texas operations have been changed. Instead of housing evacuees in school buildings or convention centers, people will be sheltered in hotels and motels. Travis County has a list of 15 places they’ve identified as emergency shelters; some evacuees will also be housed in Hays and Williamson counties.

More than 385,000 residents were told to flee the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur.

Depending on how hard Hurricane Laura hits the Gulf Coast, evacuees may be in Austin and the surrounding area for a few days or weeks.

