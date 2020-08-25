LIST: Evacuations ordered in these SE Texas counties and cities

article

Hurricane Laura has formed in the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast.

A hurricane watch and a storm surge watch are in effect for portions of the Texas and Louisiana coast.

READ MORE: Hurricane Laura forms in the Gulf of Mexico

As Laura approaches, some counties and cities in southeast Texas have issued mandatory and voluntary evacuations.

MORE: Hurricane Evacuation Routes

Advertisement

BRAZORIA COUNTY – VOLUNTARY EVACUATION

Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta has issued a Voluntary Evacuation for low-lying coastal communities outside the protection levee. All residents need to continue to watch Hurricane Laura closely, as the track for this storm continues to change. Be prepared and have a plan in place. Brazoria County will continue to provide updates on social media and the County website.

CHAMBERS COUNTY

Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia issued a Mandatory Evacuation Order for at-risk areas of Chambers County, effective immediately.

Per the order, residents who reside in low lying and flood prone areas and those who live in trailer/manufactured homes are required to move to a safer location.

“We have been evaluating weather updates and have determined that it is in the best interest of our residents to issue this order,” said Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia.

Residents who do not reside in areas indicated in this order are encouraged to use their best judgement regarding evacuation of their homes.

“Hurricane Laura is predicted to bring extremely high winds,” continued the Judge. “All Chambers County residents should take stock of their homes and make an educated decision to ensure their own safety.

When evacuating, citizens should follow the Hurricane Evacuation Routes developed by the Texas Department of Transportation and Texas Department of Public Safety. Additionally, Chambers County recommends that those evacuating bring clothing and supplies for several days.

Chambers County does not have plans to open a shelter at this time.

GALVESTON COUNTY

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said mandatory evacuations had been ordered in Clear Lake Shores, City of Galveston, Jamaica Beach, La Marque, and Tiki Island. A mandatory evacuation was also ordered for Bolivar Peninsula.

Judge Henry said voluntary evacuations were ordered in Bayou Vista, Hitchcock and Kemah. Voluntary evacuations were also issued for the Bay Shore areas of San Leon and Bacliff, as well as, the unincorporated area of Freddiesville.

Bolivar Peninsula - Mandatory Evacuation

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry has issued a mandatory evacuation order for unincorporated areas of the county on Bolivar Peninsula. The order applies to unincorporated areas in the zip codes: 77623, 77617 and 77650.

City of Galveston - Mandatory Evacuation

City of Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown signed a mandatory evacuation Tuesday instructing all Galveston residents to leave the island.

The mandatory evacuation was signed and went into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Galveston residents should secure loose items at their property and leave the island on Tuesday. The City says it is urgent that residents heed this mandatory evacuation and leave with all family members and pets.

City services will be suspended Tuesday at 12 p.m. Sanitation will complete its route this morning and those services will be suspended. City staff will secure city facilities and all city buildings will be closed by Tuesday at 12 p.m.

The City says police and fire will not be available once winds reach Tropical Storm strength. Those who do not follow the evacuation order should not expect public safety services once conditions worsen.

If you are signed up for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry, the state will begin staging buses at 48th and Broadway at the Island Community Center this morning. Please plan to arrive at this location before 12 p.m. and as soon as possible. If you are in the STEAR program, but do not have a way to get to the community center, please call 409-765-3710 for assistance.

Click here to read more.

League City - Voluntary Evacuation

League City Mayor Pat Hallisey has issued a local state of disaster and a voluntary evacuation order for all of League City. Residents in low lying areas including those along Clear Lake, Clear Creek and Dickinson Bayou, along with residents with medical needs and who use devices that require electricity, are strongly encouraged to consider evacuating. All residents need to be aware that City emergency response services could be limited during the height of the storm. Storm surge, strong winds, and power outages are expected during the storm.

HARRIS COUNTY

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has declared a voluntary evacuation for residents in evacuation Zones A and B, which include coastal communities in the county.

Zip Zone A: 77058s, 77510, 77514s, 77518, 77539, 77563, 77565, 77568, 77573, 77586, 77590, 77591 (*n=north; s=south)

Zip Zone B: 77058n, 77059, 77062, 77414n, 77422n, 77465n, 77507, 77511, 77514n, 77515, 77517, 77520, 77523, 77531, 77534n, 77546n, 77546s, 77560, 77566, 77571, 77577n, 77597, 77598, 77665

If you are NOT in one of these zip codes, please prepare to shelter in place for several days.

MORE: Hurricane Evacuation Zones and Routes (by Zip Code)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - MANDATORY EVACUATION

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all of Jefferson County, based on the potential impact of Laura. The order went into effect at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Several buses started transported residents to Huntsville at 8 a.m.

Click here to read more.