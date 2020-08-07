Couple sues St. Joseph's Hospital for losing the body of their newborn baby

A grieving couple has filed a lawsuit accusing St. Joseph's Hospital of losing the body of their newborn baby after he died.

According to a lawsuit filed in early July, Kathryn and Travis Wilson gave birth to their son Jacob on Feb. 25, but the infant died at the hospital three days later.

The hospital contracted a company to transport Jacob's body to Orlando Regional Medical Center for an autopsy, and then had his remains brought back to St. Joseph's wrapped in blankets and a body bag.

Court documents said the body bag was then placed on a stretcher and left in the morgue.

The Wilsons said the hospital called them on March 5 to say they had their son's body, and that they could proceed with setting up funeral arrangements.

The family met with a funeral home, and then called St. Joseph's back the next day to provide them with the memorial arrangements.

But court documents said five days later, the hospital again called the parents and told them they could not find their son's body.

The Wilsons filed a lawsuit for negligent handling of a body and infliction of emotional distress, saying the couple suffered physical and psychological trauma over the incident.

St. Joseph's Hospital provided the following statement to FOX 13:

"Since first learning that Jacob Wilson’s remains were missing, St. Joseph's Hospital has investigated all avenues and fully cooperated in all search efforts in the hope that they could be found. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the Wilsons for the loss of their child. We also deeply regret not being able to account for the remains. St. Joseph’s leadership and all personnel in our morgues are committed that this unforeseen situation will not happen again."