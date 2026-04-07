Tornado caught on camera swirling by East Texas home
LINDALE, Texas - CCTV footage captured the moment a funnel cloud swirled by a home in East Texas.
The backstory:
The footage was taken on April 4 in Lindale which is in Smith County.
Video shows the funnel cloud forming and swirling nearby a home under construction.
What they're saying:
The National Weather Service in Shreveport confirmed that an EF1 tornado happened east of Lindale on the morning of April 4.
NWS called it a "small, but intense tornado" with estimated peak winds of 97 miles per hour.
The tornado was on the ground for 2.62 miles and had a maximum width of 32 yards.
The Source: Information from Storyful and the National Weather Service in Shreveport.