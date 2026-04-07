Tornado caught on camera swirling by East Texas home

The Brief Funnel cloud caught on camera swirling by home in East Texas The footage was captured on April 4 in Lindale



CCTV footage captured the moment a funnel cloud swirled by a home in East Texas.

The backstory:

The footage was taken on April 4 in Lindale which is in Smith County.

Video shows the funnel cloud forming and swirling nearby a home under construction.

What they're saying:

The National Weather Service in Shreveport confirmed that an EF1 tornado happened east of Lindale on the morning of April 4.

NWS called it a "small, but intense tornado" with estimated peak winds of 97 miles per hour.

The tornado was on the ground for 2.62 miles and had a maximum width of 32 yards.