Court documents detail tragic night when Bothell police officer was killed

Court documents released Wednesday detail the tragic night Bothell Police officer Jonathan Shoop was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The suspect in the shooting, 37-year-old Henry Eugene Washington, was expected to make his first appearance in a King County courtroom on Wednesday, but he didn't appear because he was "medically unavailable," a jail officer told the judge. His attorney attended the hearing on his behalf.

A King County judge found probably cause to keep Washington behind bars without bail. He's facing four charges: first degree murder, first degree assault, vehicular assault, and attempting to elude, though he had not been formally charged yet as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to court documents, Officer Shoop was with his field training officer the night he was killed.

Shoop was behind the wheel and the training officer in the passenger seat.

The officers made a traffic stop for a car that had no license plate. Officer Shoop approached the car, but it sped away and hit a person at a cross walk, the documents said.

Advertisement

Video from a witness shows Washington walk to the driver's side of the Bothell police car and fire two shots, court documents state. Two more shots were fired, and investigators believe those came from inside the police car.

A witness said they heard Washington taunting police before firing his gun, yelling "come on pig" before he shot into the vehicle. Washington then fled the scene with the weapon.

Washington reportedly called police in Kansas and confessed to the shooting, claiming it was in self-defense.

Washington has no previous convictions in King County, but he does have an extensive criminal history in Texas and Kansas.

Charges are expected to be filed by Friday.