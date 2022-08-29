Crash in North Austin leaves one person dead

A person has died after a crash in North Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS says that it and the Austin Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane at around 10:48 p.m. on August 28.

Officials say the person was entrapped in their vehicle but rescue crews were able to extricate the victim.

The victim was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the victim died from their injuries just after 11:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash and the identity of the victim have not been released at this time.