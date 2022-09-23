Crash near Tesla Road leaves teen, 1 other person injured
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - An adult and a teenager have been hospitalized after a crash in Eastern Travis County.
The crash happened on FM 973 near Tesla Road just before midnight.
The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash with two people pinned in their cars.
After the victims were rescued, STAR Flight flew the adult to a hospital with serious injuries.
The teen was taken to a hospital by ambulance with potentially serious injuries.