Crews have Bastrop County wildfire 97% contained at 37 acres

Fire crews are still on the scene of a brush fire in Bastrop County. Currently, the Cassel Way fire is 97% contained at 37 acres.

The Texas A&M Forest Service wants to remind people that a wildfire can happen at any moment and it's important to have a plan.

"Fire season generally is when the weather starts to get warmer, starts to get a little windy, and you have a drop in humidity throughout the day," said Alex Bregenzer, Wildland Urban Interface Coordinator for Texas A&M Forest Service.

That was the type of weather Bastrop County was dealing with on Saturday. The weather turned a cooking fire into an almost 100-acre brush fire that forced dozens of people to evacuate their homes due to how fast the fire was spreading.

"What we saw with Cassel Way was really a weather-driven fire that started in one spot and spread fairly quickly," said Bregenzer.

The fire is almost 100 percent contained, but as the weather gets hotter, windier, and drier, Bregenzer says it's important that people take the Cassel Way fire as a wake-up call to create their own wildfire plan.

"Wildfires we're seeing are not just a rural thing. They're more and more often within what we call the ‘wildland-urban interface’ and that's going to be where undeveloped landscapes are meeting developing communities. When these types of fires do occur, they take a lot of resources a lot of know they can be very intense," said Bregenzer.

Bregenzer says it only takes one spark to create the kind of fire that occurred in Bastrop, and it can start from ordinary outdoor activities including campfires, cooking fires, and welding. He advises carrying something with you to put out a fire if one were to start like a bucket of water, hose, or shovel.

Bregenzer says it's important to prepare your home. "The key here is really going to be around the homes and structures making sure that the focus is going to be around five to 30 feet from the home creating, what we call, ‘defensible space’ so that as a fire comes to the home, it's not going to have enough fuel to reach the home itself."