Crips gang member added to Texas Most Wanted list after teen's death

article

The Brief A Crips member, Kendrick Kevon Taylor, has been added to the Texas Most Wanted list. Taylor is wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old in Lubbock on August 23. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information on his location.



A known Crips member who goes by "Skrilla" is now one of the most wanted men in Texas after a teen was killed last month.

The convict was out on parole when he allegedly committed murder in Lubbock, Texas DPS says.

Crips member on Texas Most Wanted list

What we know:

Skrilla, whose real name is Kendrick Kevon Taylor, is alleged to have killed an 18-year-old in Lubbock on Aug. 23.

Taylor, 23, was on parole for a robbery conviction. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation on Aug. 23.

Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the Lubbock native's arrest.

Featured article

What we don't know:

The name of the victim was not included in Texas DPS's release.

Kendrick ‘Skrilla’ Taylor

The description:

Taylor is 5'8" and weighs about 155 pounds.

He is described as a black male with tattoos on his face, neck and chest. He also has scars on his abdomen and right leg.

What you can do:

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.