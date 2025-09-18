Crips gang member added to Texas Most Wanted list after teen's death
AUSTIN - A known Crips member who goes by "Skrilla" is now one of the most wanted men in Texas after a teen was killed last month.
The convict was out on parole when he allegedly committed murder in Lubbock, Texas DPS says.
Crips member on Texas Most Wanted list
What we know:
Skrilla, whose real name is Kendrick Kevon Taylor, is alleged to have killed an 18-year-old in Lubbock on Aug. 23.
Taylor, 23, was on parole for a robbery conviction. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation on Aug. 23.
Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the Lubbock native's arrest.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim was not included in Texas DPS's release.
Kendrick ‘Skrilla’ Taylor
The description:
Taylor is 5'8" and weighs about 155 pounds.
He is described as a black male with tattoos on his face, neck and chest. He also has scars on his abdomen and right leg.
What you can do:
To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:
- Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
- Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
- Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).
All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety.