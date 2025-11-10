Austin ISD student arrested for bringing gun to campus

The Brief Crockett ECHS student arrested for bringing a gun on campus Principal Shana King says someone reported the student who got in a fight had a weapon Families are reminded to report suspicious behavior to AISD police



An Austin ISD high school student was arrested for bringing a gun to campus on Monday, Nov. 10.

What we know:

According to a letter to Crockett Early College High School families, principal Shana King said someone had reported that a student who got in a fight had a weapon.

Officers found the student had a gun and immediately arrested them.

She reinforced the message of "see something, say something" by reporting any suspicious behavior to Austin ISD police.

"I want to commend the individuals who made the reports and our officers who acted quickly to ensure the safety of our campus," Principal King said in the letter.

Dig deeper:

APD confirmed with FOX 7 that officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 2000 block of W Stassney Lane around 1:20 p.m. on Monday.

So far, no victims have been found and there are no reported injuries or suspects identified at this time.

At this point, it’s unclear if they’re related, but the area where shots were reported is just around the corner from Crockett Early College High School.

I’ve reached out to AISD for more information, but have not yet heard back.

What you can do:

King also reminded families to report any suspicious behavior to Austin ISD police at 512-414-1703.

Criminal defense attorney speaks on incident

What they're saying:

Criminal defense attorney Gene Anthes says the student could be facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

"If the student is an adult. That is, the student is at least 17 years age of older. It's going to, he or she's going to be charged as an adult, and it's a third-degree felony to have a gun in a school. The punishment ranges between two and 10 years in prison. They will be booked in, and a bond will be set just like any other adult," said Gene Anthes, managing partner, Gunter, Bennett & Anthes.

"If the student is a juvenile, the booking process is a little different in that depending on the offense, and depending on how they decide to proceed, the student will be held and processed at that point or a detention hearing will be set at a later date where the judge will set conditions of release and then the student be prosecuted at the juvenile center there," said Anthes.