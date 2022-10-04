Culver's CurderBurger is coming back for 2022; bring your appetite!

article

The CurderBurger is coming back to a Culver's restaurant near you for 2022!

A year ago, Culver's came out with the CurderBurger for a single day – National Cheese Curd Day (Oct. 15). Culver's fans lined up nationwide for a taste at this distinctly Wisconsin burger – and restaurant officials said they sold more than 136,000 of the CurderBurgers.

Now, Culver's officials confirm for FOX6 news the CurderBurger is back for 2022 – and for a longer time. It will be available from Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Monday, Oct. 31.

Culver's CurderBurger (Credit: Culver's)

For the record, the CurderBurger was born from an April Fool's joke. It is a deluxe Butter Burger topped with a cheese curd patty.

So get ready to dive in – starting Oct. 12.