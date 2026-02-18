Man killed near Gus Garcia Recreation Center identified; APD looking for suspect

The Brief Police have identified the man killed in a deadly shooting in North Austin APD said the incident happened on Feb. 15 at the Gus Garcia Recreation Center A suspect is still at large



Police are looking for the suspect accused of shooting and killing one man and injuring another person in North Austin.

What we know:

Police said on Feb. 15, around 12:43 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Gus Garcia Recreation Center at 1201 E. Rundberg Lane.

When officers arrived, they found Jamal Elijah with gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Another person was found with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

The investigation showed that Elijah was at the recreation center with friends when they were confronted by a suspect group. The group shot and killed Elijah.

If you have any tips or potential evidence, you can submit them here or by scanning the QR code below.

Anyone with information should contact the Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.