Williamson County early voting locations, hours for March primary
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Early voting is underway for the March 2026 primary.
On the ballot this March are the Democratic and Republican primaries for major state and national positions, including Texas Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General, as well as local offices and propositions for each party.
Williamson County Early Voting Hours
- Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Saturday, Feb 21 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 22 - noon to 6 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 23 to Friday, Feb. 27 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Williamson County Early Voting Locations
You can vote at any polling place in Williamson County.
Austin
- Anderson Mill Limited District - 11500 El Salido Pkwy
- Round Rock ISD Hartfield Performing Arts Center - 5800 McNeil Dr
- Spicewood Springs Library - 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd
Cedar Park
- Cedar Park Recreation Center - 1435 Main St
Florence
- Florence City Hall - 851 FM 970
Georgetown
- Georgetown Annex - 100 Wilco Way
- Fire Station #6 - 6700 Williams Dr
- City Hall - 808 Martin Luther King Jr St
- Hammerlun Center - 507 E University Ave
- Northstar Georgetown - 2401 Westinghouse Rd
- The Oaks Community Center in Sun City - 301 Del Webb Blvd
- Georgetown ISD Technology Bldg - 603 Lakeway Dr
Hutto
- Hutto Discovery United Methodist Church - 350 Ed Schmidt Blvd
Jarrell
- Sonterra Clubhouse - 510 Sonterra Blvd
Leander
- Leander Senior Activity Center - 709 Muncipal Dr
- Park at Crystal Falls - 7860 US 183-A toll road
Liberty Hill
- Liberty Hill ISD Gym Annex - 301 Forrest St
Round Rock
- Allen R Baca Center - 301 W Bagdad Ave
- Brushy Creek MUD Community Center - 16318 Great Oaks Dr
- Wilco Jester Annex - 1801 E Old Settlers Blvd
Taylor
- Taylor City Hill - 400 Porter St
Williamson County Sample Ballot
Click here for the Democratic Sample Ballot.
Click here for the Republican Sample Ballot.
Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?
In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Williamson County Elections Department