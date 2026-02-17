Williamson County early voting locations, hours for March primary

The Brief Early voting is underway in Williamson County Early voting runs from Feb. 17-27 Election Day is March 3



Early voting is underway for the March 2026 primary.

On the ballot this March are the Democratic and Republican primaries for major state and national positions, including Texas Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General, as well as local offices and propositions for each party.

Williamson County Early Voting Hours

Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Saturday, Feb 21 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 22 - noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 23 to Friday, Feb. 27 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Williamson County Early Voting Locations

You can vote at any polling place in Williamson County.

Austin

Anderson Mill Limited District - 11500 El Salido Pkwy

Round Rock ISD Hartfield Performing Arts Center - 5800 McNeil Dr

Spicewood Springs Library - 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd

Cedar Park

Cedar Park Recreation Center - 1435 Main St

Florence

Florence City Hall - 851 FM 970

Georgetown

Georgetown Annex - 100 Wilco Way

Fire Station #6 - 6700 Williams Dr

City Hall - 808 Martin Luther King Jr St

Hammerlun Center - 507 E University Ave

Northstar Georgetown - 2401 Westinghouse Rd

The Oaks Community Center in Sun City - 301 Del Webb Blvd

Georgetown ISD Technology Bldg - 603 Lakeway Dr

Hutto

Hutto Discovery United Methodist Church - 350 Ed Schmidt Blvd

Jarrell

Sonterra Clubhouse - 510 Sonterra Blvd

Leander

Leander Senior Activity Center - 709 Muncipal Dr

Park at Crystal Falls - 7860 US 183-A toll road

Liberty Hill

Liberty Hill ISD Gym Annex - 301 Forrest St

Round Rock

Allen R Baca Center - 301 W Bagdad Ave

Brushy Creek MUD Community Center - 16318 Great Oaks Dr

Wilco Jester Annex - 1801 E Old Settlers Blvd

Taylor

Taylor City Hill - 400 Porter St

Williamson County Sample Ballot

Click here for the Democratic Sample Ballot.

Click here for the Republican Sample Ballot.

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.