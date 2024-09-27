Pharmacy employee stabs robbery suspect with screwdriver; police looking for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect who went into a CVS on Parmer Lane and was stabbed by an employee multiple times in self-defense.
The incident happened on September 14 between 6:25 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at 1701 East Parmer Lane.
Police say the suspect entered the store and said he had a gun and threatened an employee. The employee grabbed a screwdriver from a drawer and stabbed the suspect multiple times in self-defense.
Police say that after a brief physical altercation, the suspect fled from the scene on foot.
The suspect is described as:
- Hispanic male
- 19-25 years of age
- 5'7" to 5'10" tall
- 150-175 pounds
- Has a mustache
- Hair is short on sides, longer and curly on top
- Last seen wearing a red hoodie, white t-shirt underneath, black jeans and white shoes
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.