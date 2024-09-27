Pharmacy employee stabs robbery suspect with screwdriver; police looking for suspect

The Brief Austin police looking for Northwest Austin robbery suspect Suspect went into CVS on East Parmer Lane and threatened employee Employee stabbed suspect with screwdriver multiple times in self-defense



The Austin Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect who went into a CVS on Parmer Lane and was stabbed by an employee multiple times in self-defense.

The incident happened on September 14 between 6:25 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at 1701 East Parmer Lane.

Police say the suspect entered the store and said he had a gun and threatened an employee. The employee grabbed a screwdriver from a drawer and stabbed the suspect multiple times in self-defense.

Police say that after a brief physical altercation, the suspect fled from the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as:

Hispanic male

19-25 years of age

5'7" to 5'10" tall

150-175 pounds

Has a mustache

Hair is short on sides, longer and curly on top

Last seen wearing a red hoodie, white t-shirt underneath, black jeans and white shoes

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.