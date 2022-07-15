Dallas Animal Services previously responded to home where 4-year-old killed in dog attack

article

Dallas Animal Services confirmed they responded to two previous calls at the home where a 4-year-old girl died in a dog attack.

Lea Freeman was attacked on July 9, in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive. She died from her injuries.

Three dogs were seized from the home and put down. They are being tested for rabies.

Animal services said it was called to the home in August 2016 and again in March earlier this year.

DAS didn’t say whether those service calls were connected to Freeman's family.

The agency said it never received a bite report on the dogs involved in the attack.

