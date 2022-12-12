A squall line that moved through North Texas Tuesday morning brought gusty winds, hail, and several suspected tornadoes with it.

The Tornado Watch for most of North Texas has expired. It's still in effect for the eastern parts of the FOX 4 viewing area until 5 p.m.

Suspected tornadoes leave damage across North Texas

Tuesday morning's storms cause significant damage as they moved across North Texas.

At one point, travelers at DFW Airport were forced to shelter in place.

At least one tornado was reported near Decatur in Wise County. Several homes along FM 730 had their roofs ripped off.

A suspected tornado hit several homes in Decatur Tuesday morning.

FOX 4 viewer Darrell Barton shared video of the funnel cloud near Decatur appearing to touch the ground at times.

Decatur was just one of many areas reporting possible tornadoes and damage from this morning's storms.

The winds were strong enough near Interstate 20 at Dennis Road in Weatherford to reportedly overturn an 18-wheeler and knock out a TxDOT camera.

People in the White Settlement and Sansom Park area reported seeing rotation and debris from a possible tornado. The radar at the time seemed to confirm that threat.

A possible tornado was spotted at Naval Air Station Reserve Base in Fort Worth.

And, photos from Grapevine showed significant damage to power lines and a gas station.

There were reports of a possible tornado crossing the highway near Highway 114 near Highway 26.

Grapevine police urged people to avoid the area because of power lines on the roadways and weather-related accidents.

7-Day Forecast

Things will finally start feeling more like December this week.

Temperatures will dip into the 50s by mid-week before plunging into the 40s for the weekend.

Low temperatures will be in the 30s from Thursday on, so bundle up!