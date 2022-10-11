Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors focus on parade attack victims

Testimony in the Darrell Brooks trial shifted for the prosecution team on Tuesday, Oct. 11 as the state began to focus its case on the six fatal victims of the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

Brooks appeared in a suit and tie Tuesday, as he did Monday.

As the proceedings got underway, the judge noted a headset would be offered to Brooks again after he complained of being deaf in one hear. Judge Dorow noted Brooks did not use the headset on Monday when he remained in the main courtroom the entire day after being kicked out every day during the first week of the trial. Dorow said Brooks "seemed to hear fine."

Brooks' 'sovereign citizen' arguments, case law discussed

After that, case law was addressed that Brooks brought up Monday regarding his "sovereign citizens" arguments and his request that the court prove "subject matter jurisdiction."

There were arguments from the state and from Brooks regarding these cases.

Brooks noted that, "I have not been provided with proof of subject matter jurisdiction." Judge Dorow said the court is not required to do that and that this matter had been noted on the record several times before this discussion.

"Even if I were to take these cases as a motion for reconsideration, the cases that I've reviewed don't support that," said Dorow.

Brooks noted "there's so many things that have yet to even be proven, including that the plaintiff is a human being and not an entity."

Darrell Brooks in court Tuesday, Oct. 11

The judge said the cases Brooks cited "are not relevant to this case," noting they had to do with federal claims vs. criminal charges brought by a state against an individual. The judge noted one was a criminal case but dealt with a federal law and whether the state had jurisdiction.

Judge Dorow again told Brooks his "sovereign citizen" arguments "have all been debunked throughout the ages in the courts of the United States of America, both in state court and in federal court."

The court subsequently denied Brooks' demands, requests and objections related to this.

Brooks then requested legal reconsideration for the ruling.

The judge said she just went through her reasoning and Brooks' request was summarily denied with no further argument.

Brooks then asked for a written decision, which was denied.

"This court is not going to explain the law to you sir," said Judge Dorow. "I've cited the law."

Brooks' subpoenas/witnesses discussed

Also in court Tuesday morning, the state noted 12 subpoenas received from Brooks, and prosecutors said they were working to have all of Brooks' witnesses served and assisting in arranging their appearances in court.

Brooks brought up his 13th subpoena for a parade organizer who has moved to Texas. The judge said Brooks could submit that subpoena to the state, but she added "there's a different procedure for obtaining a witness from out of state." The judge said the person calling that witness (Brooks) would have to make the travel arrangements. On Monday, Brooks told the court that "he's broke" and wouldn't know how to go about arranging travel from jail. The judge said he could at least submit the subpoena so that it would be noted as one that he officially turned over in the case.

Judge Jennifer Dorow

Need for a Spanish interpreter discussed

There was then a discussion about a need for a Spanish interpreter for one prosecution witness and for one of Brooks' witnesses, Juan Marquez, who was injured in the parade.

The judge advised Brooks he might be required to call that witness out of order (possibly on Wednesday) so that the court could make wise use of the interpreter.

Around 9 a.m., the jury was brought out and the state resumed calling witnesses.

Kelly Grabow, Waukesha Christmas Parade attendee, testifies

The first person prosecutors called to the stand Tuesday was Kelly Grabow, who was walking in the Waukesha Christmas Parade with her daughter when they were hit and injured. She described their injuries and what she saw and remembered of the incident.

Kelly Grabow

"As I turned all I saw was the hood of the red vehicle," she testified. "I landed and saw the tire roll past my face."

Kelly Grabow

During Brooks' cross-examination of Grabow, he asked if she saw the driver. Grabow said: "No, just the red hood as it ran into me." Grabow also mentioned what she described as the "adrenaline" felt in the moment as she tried to help her daughter and said she heard shots fired.

Jeff Rogers, Waukesha Blazers baseball coach, testifies

The second person called to the stand was Jeff Rogers, the president and coach of the Waukesha Blazers baseball team. Rogers explained the commotion of people running toward him and to the side of the street when he saw a red SUV drive down the parade. He was there with three of his kids, two of whom he said were hurt.

"I remember hearing some sort of scream. I couldn’t tell if it was part of the parade or not," he said.

Jeff Rogers

He was asked what he did when he first saw the SUV coming toward him.

"I grabbed my daughter… she slipped out of my hand the first time," he said.

Rogers said his daughter, Riley, was missing after the impact.

The coach described Jackson Sparks, 8, who died at the hospital after the attack, as "motionless on the ground" after the SUV came through. He said he later found out the boy died. He said Jackson's brother, Tucker, who was walking by him at the parade, suffered a head injury.

He said the SUV did not stop. He said shortly after impact, someone said shots were fired so he and two of his three kids went into a nearby antique store before he went back outside to look for Riley, his missing daughter. He then saw Jackson Sparks on the ground; someone giving CPR to the boy.

After a mid-morning break, court returned to session around 10:30 a.m. Brooks appeared to be wiping tears from his eyes, pulled something from his Bible and said: "I apologize to the witness. I'm a little emotional right now." He then began his cross-examination of Rogers.

Jeff Rogers

"Is it fair to say our nothing about your statement has changed?" Brooks asked Rogers. Rogers answered that everything he said was accurate.

Rogers went on to say he did not see the driver of the red SUV and that he was roughly 10 feet away from it. Brooks asked Rogers why he didn't identify the driver or get the license plate number, to which Rogers answered "because people were being struck." Rogers also described trying to find one of his children.

Joshua Kraner, Slammers baseball coach, testifies

Joshua Kraner, head coach of the Slammers baseball team, was the third witness called by the state Tuesday. The Slammers were in the parade with the Blazers.

Joshua Kraner

"I instantly tried to find my son," Kraner testified, as to the moments after a red SUV drove through the parade. His son was not hurt in the incident.

Kraner said he was knocked to the ground and remembered "tires going by." He ended up in the hospital with contusions and bone bruises, he said, adding he "couldn't walk."

Joshua Kraner

Brooks asked Kraner during cross-examination, as he did Rogers, if he got a look at the SUV's driver or the license plate. Kraner said no. Brooks also asked Kraner if he saw any reports of the "alleged defendant" in the case in the news, but the judge cut Brooks off – "next topic please" – before excusing the jury to ask Brooks why his question was relevant.

Jury excused for legal discussion

Around 11:30 a.m., the jury was excused so the court could discuss Brooks' line of questioning when cross-examining Kraner, specifically when asking Kraner about what he saw on the news. Judge Dorow asked Brooks for an offer of proof as to why the line of questioning was relevant. The judge ended the discussion by telling Brooks to ask relevant questions, and they would be answered. During the discussion, Dorow brought up Brooks' "sovereign citizen" arguments again and said she did not see a need to bring Kraner back in for further questioning.

There was then a discussion about the lunch break and what witnesses the state would be calling next. Judge Dorow wanted to keep going. The state said they would need to call a witness out of order because their other witness wasn't in court, anticipating the lunch recess.

Judge Jennifer Dorow

At this point, Brooks told the judge he didn't understand what she meant by "sovereign things."

"I'm not trying to sit here... I've got enough work to do on the fly," said Brooks. "I'm not trying to sit here and anticipate what will be objected to/ruled on. It was understood this would be a whole new thing for me to do. I apologized if I'm not as polished as I should be working on three days before the trial."

Brooks was warned that the jury was coming back in. He continued with his "sovereign citizen" arguments, telling the court he did not consent to being called by that name.

Alyssa Gajewski, Xtreme Dance Team coach, testifies

The state called its fourth witness, Xtreme Dance Team Coach Alyssa Gajewski. The group she coaches, she said, are in sixth through eighth grade. Prosecutors asked Gajewski, who broke down in tears, if and why the group stopped dancing.

"There was a car that drove through," Gajewski testified. Fifteen members of her group were hit. While Gajewski said she was not hurt, she said she was walking next to the girls on her dance team who were hit.

Prosecutors showed Gajewski slowed-down video of the SUV driving through the parade. In that video, when asked by the state, Gajewski identified Jessalyn (Torres) – a member of Xtreme's junior dance group, who was hit and injured.

"I picked her up as soon as her body was in front of me," Gajewski said. "I didn't know if there was going to be a bunch of cars – I just wanted to get her out of the way."

Gajewski also testified about victims who were taken to the hospital and the condition they were in.

Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team

Judge Dorow dismissed the jury for lunch around 12:15 p.m.

Court addresses Brooks' hearsay objections

Before breaking for lunch, the court addressed Brooks' hearsay objections.

"Your hearsay objections are not hearsay," said Judge Dorow. "I hope you are not saying them just to interpose an objection."

Brooks asked, "How do I know that the prosecution isn't objecting to anything based on the same assumption?"

The judge reminded Brooks he has a statute book and pointed to the relevant hearsay statutes.

"I realize you are not a lawyer, but you still should have a good faith basis for making the objection and not arguing with me when I rule on the objection," said Dorow.

The judge noted that she did sustain one of Brooks' hearsay objections because it was actually hearsay. She ended by telling Brooks that she hoped reviewing the statute would be "helpful to you as you formulate your objections. Of course, I'll keep ruling on them."

Brooks brought up another case just before the jury was brought back in related to subject matter jurisdiction. Dorow ordered him to put a motion in writing and follow proper procedure.

She told Brooks, "I've already dealt with this repeatedly." Brooks mentioned that he'd filed "several motions."

"I've already addressed it," the judge said.

Brooks cross-examines Alyssa Gajewski

On cross-examination by Brooks, Gajewski was asked about the fact that she referred to the red SUV as a car. She clarified that she saw a Ford emblem and knew it was a Ford Escape. She said she did not get a look at the driver. She estimated the SUV was going 55 miles per hour.

Brooks asked if she actually saw the SUV hit people.

"I remember seeing bodies in the air and on the ground," she said.

She added that she blacked out during the incident.

"Was that the first time you ever had a blackout?" asked Brooks.

"Yes," she said.

"Any idea what caused it?" asked Brooks.

"Stress. Shock," she said.

On redirect, she described the scene for prosecutors: "Just pure chaos, poms everywhere, bodies, people screaming. Just chaos."

Brooks also asked about a statement she made that people were laying on the ground at the hospital.

"Any reason they were laying on the ground in the hospital?" asked Brooks.

Gajewski testified that there were so many injured people at the hospital, the nurses were doing the best they could. There was not room enough for all those injured at the hospital, she said.

Jaimie Sutton, Xtreme Dance Team coach, testifies

Next to testify was Jaimie Sutton, who worked as an Xtreme Dance Team coach in 2021 for the junior team. She said she was not injured in the incident.

Jaimie Sutton

Sutton was shown video by ADA Zachary Wittchow, and she said, "It shows a car hitting some of our girls."

Sutton identified her dancers in the video and said she was toward the back right side of the group.

"I was in the back right with our younger teams, helping them get into formation," said Sutton. "I heard yelling, looked over my left shoulder, there was a red car. By the time I looked, it was already hitting our girls."

She said girls who weren't injured ran to the sidewalk, and she tried to reunite some with their parents. Then she said she "heard there was an active shooter," so they went into Chef Pam's Kitchen.

On cross, Brooks also asked Sutton whether she identified the vehicle as a car or an SUV.

"It was an SUV," she said. "I identify all vehicles as cars."

"At what point do you recall there was an active shooter?" asked Brooks.

"Gathering the girls, a man came up to me and said that," said Sutton.

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.