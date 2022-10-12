Darrell Brooks trial: Testimony follows SUV's path, Waukesha parade

Prosecutors in the Darrell Brooks trial plan on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to follow the path of the SUV that plowed through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November 2021 – as more state witnesses share their perspectives on what happened.

Brooks appeared in a suit and tie Wednesday, as he did Monday and Tuesday. It appears the state is calling witnesses in a particular order – which follows the path of the SUV through the parade route. We should soon be hearing from witnesses who saw the SUV strike and kill Jane Kulich who was walking in the parade with Citizens Bank. After that, we could be hearing from members of the Dancing Grannies, three of whom were killed.

Brooks' requests

When court resumed Wednesday, Judge Jennifer Dorow asked Brooks about a "13th witness" he hopes to subpoena.

"You have simply put her ‘State of Wisconsin’ which is an entity – not a person," Dorow said.

"Is it not true I have the right to confront my accuser?" asked Brooks.

Brooks said a lot of paperwork does not have an address on it, and does not understand the difference in this instance. Dorow said the subpoena will be kept on file, but she will not require the "state" to testify because it's an entity, not a person.

Repeating a claim he has made previously during the trial, Brooks said jurisdiction in the case hasn't "been proven" and said he didn't get a second amended criminal complaint. Dorow clarified that the court provided that complaint, and addressed Brooks' request to dismiss. Brooks requested another stay, which the judge denied. The jury was brought in around 8:40 a.m.

Darrell Brooks

With the jury present, Brooks said he does not understand the nature of the charges. Dorow said she has addressed Brooks' question each day.

"You are addressing your accuser every day," she said.

"None of the witnesses have a claim against me," said Brooks.

"You are confusing criminal and civil law," Dorow said.

Wednesday, Oct. 12 testimony

Stefanie Bonesteel, parade participant

The first person prosecutors called to the stand Wednesday was Stefanie Bonesteel. She was in the Waukesha Christmas Parade with Citizens Bank.

Bonesteel testified that she organized coworkers for the parade, including Jane Kulich, who was one of six people killed in the attack. About 15 people were marching alongside the Citizens Bank float, she said – including herself and her two kids, who were passing out candy.

"At one point, I glanced behind me and turned my attention that way – there seemed to be some sort of commotion – if you have ever been in a parade, it's loud," Bonesteel said. "Something made me look and think: What was that?

"I turned my attention forward towards our group. I turned again back to the (Xtreme) dance team. Something seemed out of place. That's when I realized I saw headlights."

Stefanie Bonesteel, works at Citizen Bank

Bonesteel testified that she saw a black truck that was part of the dance team's unit in the parade. The headlights, she said, were to the right of that truck and were "coming straight at me."

"As it passed, I realized it was an SUV," said Bonesteel, estimating the SUV was within 3-5 feet of her.

Describing what unfolded, Bonesteel testified she saw someone from her group running who was wearing a red poncho and. From her viewpoint, she said she then saw the red poncho "above the roof of the vehicle" before the vehicle went out of sight.

Jane Kulich walking with Citizens Bank group in Waukesha Christmas Prade, as identified by Stefanie Bonesteel in court on Oct. 12

Bonesteel reached for a tissue as Brooks began his cross-examination.

"You weren't able to identify the color of the vehicle?" Brooks asked. "With is so close, how could you not?"

Brooks also asked Bonesteel if she saw a license plate. She answered: "Out of fear and panic – I wasn't able to." Bonesteel went on to describe the scene after the SUV drove through and said she went inside a nearby business.

Bonesteel said she did not see the driver of the SUV and that she gave a statement the Friday after the Sunday, Nov. 21 attack. Brooks asked her if she has "filed any claims in this matter;" Bonesteel said she hasn't.

Adam Bonesteel, parade participant

The second person called to the stand was Adam Bonesteel, Stefanie Bonesteel's husband. He was driving the float for Citizens Bank during the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Bonesteel testified he had the driver's side window down as he drove the float through the parade and was not playing loud music. He said the Xtreme Dance group was behind the Citizens Bank group, while the Dancing Grannies group was in front. The Citizens Bank group, he said, was "left kind of in the middle" because they had "a lot more people walking."

"I noticed when I looked out my mirror – I saw headlights thinking they are so far over," said Bonesteel. "I saw a woman running to the back corner trying to get to the vehicle.

Adam Bonesteel

"You hear the engine, a person running," asked Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper. "Did you know who it was?"

"No, but they had red clothes on," Bonesteel answered. "I watched the body fly up onto the hood, her body snapback, and I thought I could have reached out and grabbed her."

Bonesteel testified that he saw "Jane (Kulich)" fall on the hood of a vehicle and was then run over. He estimated the SUV that hit Kulich was driving roughly 30 mph.

Upon cross-examination, Brooks asked Bonesteel if he saw the driver of the SUV, to which Bonesteel answered he did not. Brooks then asked why Bonesteel identified the driver as "he" if he hadn't seen the driver. Bonesteel again testified he saw the SUV hit Kulich.

Matthew Harris, parade attendee

The third person called to the stand was Matthew Harris. He went to the Waukesha Christmas Parade with a group, including his two daughters. He said they were at the corner of Main and Clinton.

Harris testified he saw the SUV coming at him but that it veered away. He said he then heard "an eerie sound – not parade sounds" but could not see because there was a large vehicle blocking his view.

Matthew Harris

"I saw it make a right turn towards our corner. I remember screaming ‘get back,’" said Harris, noting children were there. "My immediate thought was he hit something."

Harris said his daughter's foot was run over and another girl in the group with them was sideswiped. He also testified he did not hear a horn honking as the SUV came by.

"Just mass chaos – I'm a combat veteran," said Harris. "I had never seen anything like this. Screams. Sirens. What is actually going on here?"

During his cross-examination, Brooks asked Harris if he saw the driver of the SUV, got a license plate or saw tint on the windows; Harris said he did not, only noting the color of the SUV – red.

In court on Oct. 12, Matthew Harris marks on a map where he was standing at the time of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

Heather Ricciotti, parade attendee

The fourth person called to the stand was Heather Ricciotti, who attended the parade with her three kids. She testified she was also at the location where Harris was, near Main and Clinton.

"It was coming faster than any parade float should have – it was confusing," Ricciotti said of the SUV. "It veered into the crowd and my son got hit."

Ricciotti described her son's injuries, and Brooks began his cross-examination.

Heather Ricciotti

"I did not expect my kid to get hit at a parade," she said. "Another mom was concerned about kids being far into the street because they were getting candy."

Brooks asked Ricciotti about the incident and why she did not follow up after speaking to law enforcement.

"I knew police were going to do their jobs," she said.

Daniel Knapp, parade attendee

The fifth person called to the stand was Daniel Knapp. He attended the Waukesha Christmas Parade with his wife and three kids, including a daughter who was hit.

"There is a difference between laughing and having a joyful time and screaming out of fear or terror," Knapp said when asked by the prosecution what was different about the screams he heard.

Knapp said a car coming at them at a parade was "very unexpected." He testified that he saw the SUV hit his daughter, and that she "flew 15 feet" toward Clinton Street. He said he then picked up his daughter and ran – not knowing if there was another vehicle – taking her to the hospital for treatment. He said his daughter had an injury to her spleen and needed "some facial surgery."

Knapp said he did not hear a horn as the SUV drove through but that he saw one person inside the vehicle, describing the person as a Black male whose eyes were wide open.

Daniel Knapp

"You looked eye to eye with the person who hit your daughter?" the prosecution asked.

"I did," answered Knapp.

Upon cross-examination, Knapp said he was roughly 20 feet away from the SUV when he locked eyes with the person inside it.

"From that distance, you were able to clearly lock eyes," asked Brooks.

"The vehicle was coming straight at me. I was able to lock eyes, yes," Knapp answered.

At around 11:37 a.m., Dorow interrupted Brooks' cross-examination to call for the lunch recess – citing safety concern of a tornado warning. She told Brooks his cross-examination would resume after the recess.

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.