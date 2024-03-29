Missing man last seen in Pflugerville found dead in Austin: police

article

A missing man last seen in Pflugerville has been found dead in Austin, police said.

On Friday, March 29, Pflugerville police said 28-year-old Darren Latvala, who was last seen on March 28, was found dead in Austin.

The investigation has now transitioned into a death investigation. The Austin Police Department is now the lead agency, Pflugerville police said.

No other information has been released at this time.