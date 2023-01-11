DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake, says DC Mayor

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Wednesday that the man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning is a D.C. government employee.

Bowser said in a press conference Wednesday that the employee is currently on administrative leave and is not someone who works in public safety.

Blake was shot around 4 a.m. Saturday morning after allegedly breaking into several vehicles along the street. Blake was shot multiple times and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee addressed the investigation into the shooting of Blake.

"There's been too much misinformation swirling around this incident, too many people have made assumptions about this case, and it is unfair to the grieving family," said Contee.

Contee confirmed the shooter is a Black man but stopped short of identifying the individual, claiming that is not uncommon in investigations such as this. The chief also confirmed the shooter is not law enforcement.



"People are making allegations centered around race, and that is wrong," Contee said.

FOX 5 spoke with Sean Long, who identified himself as the paternal grandfather of 13-year-old Karon Blake.

"It’s just sad. It don’t make no sense. Kids – I know kids out here wild’n out. They killing each other, black-on-black crime, but getting into a car or taking someone out of a person’s car, you don’t deserve to get killed," said Long.