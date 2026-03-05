Austin 6th Street shooting: Buford's announces reopening, donation of sales

The Brief Buford's announced it will reopen its doors on Friday, March 6 The bar said 100 percent of the sales from Friday through Sunday will be donated to the victims and the families impacted by the shooting APD said a total of 19 people, including the gunman, were shot on March 1 Three victims have died, including two college students



The west 6th Street bar where a mass shooting took place this past weekend has announced its reopening plans.

A total of 19 people, including the gunman, were shot outside the bar on Sunday, March 1. Three victims have died, including two college students.

What we know:

The bar, Buford's Backyard Beer Garden, announced they will reopen on Friday, March 6 at 6 p.m.

They will also donate 100 percent of all sales from Friday through Sunday to the victims and families who were impacted by the shooting.

Related article

Buford's full statement

What they're saying:

"Over the past several days, we’ve spent time together as a team reflecting, supporting one another, and carefully considering how to move forward after the tragedy at Buford’s.

After many conversations with our staff, we’ve decided to reopen Friday, March 6th at 6 PM. 40 of our 41 team members shared they feel ready to return, and we want to support them not only emotionally, but also in their ability to provide for themselves and their families. For many, Buford’s is more than a workplace, it’s their primary source of income and a place where they feel supported and not alone. It has also long been a home for many in our community, and returning to a sense of routine and togetherness, while difficult, can be an important part of healing.

We’ve been in close coordination with law enforcement and city leadership to ensure we reopen as safely as possible. There will be an increased police presence at 6th and Rio Grande, and Rio Grande will be closed to through traffic from 6th Street to the alley from 10 PM to 4 AM on Friday and Saturday nights. We are also implementing additional safety measures, including plans to install protective glass along the beer garden moving forward.

After listening closely to our staff and reflecting on what would best support both them and our community, we believe reopening is the right step forward.

To honor those affected, we will donate 100% of all sales from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to the victims and families most impacted by this tragedy.

We move forward with heavy hearts, deep gratitude for our team and community, and a commitment to stand together."

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

Austin 6th Street mass shooting

The backstory:

On Sunday, March 1, three people, including the gunman, were killed, and 14 others were wounded in a mass shooting outside a bar in Austin's bustling Sixth Street entertainment district. Authorities said the shooting may have ties to terrorism.

It began with a call to police around 1:40 a.m. about a man shooting at Buford's. When police arrived at the scene, they confronted a man with a gun and "returned fire, killing the suspect," said Austin police chief Lisa Davis Sunday.

The gunman has been identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized US citizen born in Senegal who lived in Pflugerville. He was reportedly caught in images wearing a sweatshirt that read "Property of Allah" and had been wearing a T-shirt underneath with an Iranian flag on it.

RELATED COVERAGE

Davis said that the gunman had two weapons during the shooting, but never entered the bar; instead he drove by, fired outside the window with a pistol, then parked his vehicle nearby and got out with a rifle.

Davis said an explosives team was called in to evaluate the gunman's vehicle after investigators found concerning items inside. No bombs were found, however.

Davis added during a Monday press conference that the guns used in the shooting were legally purchased in 2017. The gunman was also not on APD or the FBI's radar, according to law enforcement.

Davis and the FBI say that it is still in the early hours of the investigation and that authorities are pouring over massive amounts of physical and digital evidence.

"We are pouring through thousands of hours of video. We have massive amounts of both digital and physical evidence. And this is an around-the-clock 24-hour investigation at this point. And any declarations on what led to that motive would be premature," said Alex Doran, FBI acting special agent in charge.