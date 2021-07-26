Expand / Collapse search
All NYC workers, including cops, firefighters, teachers must be vaccinated or tested weekly: Mayor

By Kathy Carvajal
Updated 58 mins ago
New York
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that all employees for the City of New York, including FDNY, NYPD, and teachers, must be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID tests.

NEW YORK - All municipal workers for the City of New York will now be required to get vaccinated or submit to weekly coronavirus tests, announced Mayor Bill de Blasio Monday.

With the delta variant of the virus pushing the case number up, the mayor said it was time to take further steps to enhance the COVID safety protocol.

"This is about our recovery. This is about what we need to do to bring back New York City," said de Blasio.

The new mandate includes all members of the FDNY, NYPD and Department of Education.

The enhanced COVID safety protocol will take effect Sept. 13, the first full day of the school year. Workers in congregate residential centers like foster care homes and other settings will be required to get vaccinated or tested earlier starting Aug. 16.

Unvaccinated city staff will be required to wear a mask indoors. City workers can forgo the face mask only with proof of vaccination.

"We will have to, unfortunately, be very tough if a city government employee does not wear a maks indoors. Unfortunately, there will have to be consequences," added de Blasio.

The rule is expected to affect about 340,000 city employees, making the city one of the largest employers in the U.S. to take such action. 

Earlier this month, de Blasio announced the COVID safety protocol for health workers. 

Beginning August 2, all NYC Health + Hospital employees and all clinical workers for the Department of Health must be vaccinated or get tested weekly. Those who refuse would be suspended without pay.

New York-Presbyterian Hospital system already requires its employees to get their first shots by September 1. 

The highly infectious Delta variant is by far the most commonly found strain of the virus, representing nearly 60% of all tested positive samples in the city, up from just a quarter of all tested positive samples just two weeks ago.

The rate of vaccination of all adults in New York City is 71 % with at least one dose.

With the Associated Press