Texas DPS moving forward with expanding cannabis compassionate use program

The Brief Texas DPS moving forward to expand Compassionate Use Program Nine new businesses were selected to proceed with an additional due diligence evaluation Some say it will open doors for patients, while others say it comes with some obstacles



Texans could now have more access to medical cannabis across the state.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is moving forward with an expansion of the state’s Compassionate Use Program.

What we know:

This is only phase one of the TCUP expansion selection process.

Some say it will open doors for patients, while others say it comes with some obstacles.

"For Texans, this is wonderful. It means that more patients are going to have access to this medicine," said Dr. Matthew Brimberry of the Texas Cannabis Clinic.

With the passage of House Bill 46 in the regular session, the Texas Compassionate Use Program is undergoing a major expansion with DPS beginning the first phase of the TCUP expansion selection process.

The program was first signed into law in 2015.

"It has grown since 2015 to now include cancer, PTSD, and Autism. And then it was just expanded this last legislative session through House Bill 46 to include traumatic brain injury, chronic pain, inflammatory bowel disease, and patients that are suffering with serious life-limiting illnesses requiring palliative and hospice care," said Brimberry.

This week, nine new businesses were selected to proceed with an additional due diligence evaluation before potentially receiving licenses to dispense low-THC cannabis.

The applicants are spread across the state, but the conditional licenses don’t grant them permission to distribute, sell, cultivate or manufacture cannabis products until final approval. The announcement also does not guarantee they’ll receive licenses.

Still, some see it as a major step.

"It's a big win for Texans. Who is legitimizing medical cannabis in this state. And we have been, we've always played by the rules and I think we're seeing the expansion because people are realizing that this is a safe medicine," said Brimberry.

Others support the move but say it will come with its own set of obstacles.

Mitch Fuller with the VFW of Texas says it provides an alternative to opioids and antidepressants but believes it could take years to roll out.

"It's not just a snap of your fingers, and these nine companies now are starting to sell this, and you know, you got to find doctors to do it," said Fuller.

Another concern for him, the cost.

"It's going to be four or five hundred dollars or more a month to do it. It's a higher potency THC. And so, you're on a list, you know; you're on a list by the state. A lot of veterans don't want to be on a list, you know. And again, it's expensive," said Fuller.

What's next:

DPS will issue three more conditional licenses during phase 2 in April.