Deadly bear attack in Groom Creek near Prescott: 'Exceedingly rare'

A 66-year-old man died after being mauled by a black bear in an "exceedingly rare" attack in a community south of Prescott, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

The attack happened in the Groom Creek area on the morning of June 16, and authorities believe it was unprovoked.

The victim, Steven Jackson, was building a cabin at the time. He was sitting in a chair on his property when he was attacked by an adult male bear, according to Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes.

"Neighbors responded they heard him yelling, calling for help, they tried to get the bear to stop attacking him," said Sheriff Rhodes.

Rhodes says the bear "was in the process of consuming him" before a neighbor shot and killed the animal.

"We have no other information that there are [other] aggressive animals or bears in the area," Rhodes said.

The sheriff noted that residents cannot shoot bears unless they pose a threat to themselves or others.

Chris Heibert, who works in the area, said he saw a similar-looking black bear searching through trash cans on the night of June 15 and caught a video of the bear.

"[It] seemed pretty normal. Pretty skittish, and kind of scared of me," said Heibert.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Game and Fish say they are not able to confirm if the bear in Heibert's video is the same bear.

According to Arizona Game and Fish, it's common to have bear sightings in some parts of the state, but it's "very unusual" to see an attack.

There were no signs of reckless feeding or food being left in the area, but the case is still under investigation.

The last deadly bear attack occurred in 2011 in the Pinetop area. This is the 15th attack since the late 1980s.

Bear didn't have rabies, Arizona Game and Fish says

Officials say the bear appeared to be in good health before it was shot. A necropsy performed on the bear showed the animal was between 7 and 10 years old, weighed 365 pounds, had no signs of disease, and did not have rabies.

"AZGFD officials believe this bear acted in what appeared to be an unprovoked predatory attack by the animal," the agency said in a statement. "Bears are predators, and when acting aggressively toward humans can attack, injure and kill."

The bear’s brain stem was tested for rabies at the state Department of Health Services state laboratory. Arizona has recorded only one case of a bear having tested positive for rabies, in 1971.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Safety tips

Some safety tips to avoid run-ins with wildlife, according to Arizona Game and Fish:

Don't feed wildlife

Don't leave food inside vehicles

Store garbage in bear-proof containers

Feed pets inside or remove uneaten pet food

Remove brush and cover around homes and corrals

Install outdoor lighting

Supervise children

Keep pets indoors, in a fenced yard or on a leash

Tips for bear encounters:

Never approach a bear

Stay calm and continue to face it

Raise your arms and stand tall to appear dominant

Yell and make loud noises with whistles, blaring music or pots and pans

Don't stimulate a bear's chase instinct by running

Protect small children so they won't back away and run

Slowly back away from the area

If attacked, fight back

Where the reported attack happened: