New safety improvements coming to N. Lamar Blvd. after death of Muslim religious leader

New pedestrian safety improvements are coming to North Lamar Boulevard near Braker Lane.

This comes after a Muslim religious leader was killed in the area last year.

What they're saying:

In front of the North Austin Muslim Community Center, there will be a pedestrian hybrid beacon, which will be done in about a week. If a pedestrian presses the button, a light will turn yellow and then red to hold traffic for pedestrians to cross.

A second pedestrian hybrid beacon, which will be at Lamar and Cooper, will be done in about two months.

Crews are also rebuilding sidewalks in the area, putting in 8-to-10 foot shared-use paths on both sides. This is all part of the North Lamar Boulevard Corridor Project, which is part of the 2016 Mobility Bond.

"The speed limit on Lamar is like 45, 50. People are flying through here. It's very unsafe, we've had over the years a lot of fatalities. I think this is going to provide a safe crossing for everybody who can use it, which would really make Lamar much safer," Imad Salem, principal at MWM Design Group, said.

Last July, Imam Islam Mossaad was walking about a mile away from the NAMCC. He was hit and killed after a crash involving two cars. There were three arrests.

Community members say the safety improvements, which they've been advocating for, are a step in the right direction.

"This is a source of comfort for the whole community, feeling that yes, we lost Imam Islam, but his legacy is still here. He was a person who was willing to serve anyone regardless of their economic status, social economic status or their background, their religion," Shaimaa Zayan, operations manager at CAIR - Austin, said.

Officials held a groundbreaking on Wednesday.

"The safety measures will help all pedestrians who walk. This is a low-income area, so a lot of refugees, a lot of Asian immigrants, a lot of homeless even. So people walk and, unfortunately, cars are used to speeding in the streets, so any safety measures would help," Zayan said.