Person dies in mobile crane incident in Northwest Austin: ATCEMS

A person is dead after an incident involving a mobile crane in Northwest Austin.

ATCEMS says the industrial rescue call came in just before 12:30 p.m. on August 28 in the 9000 block of Spicebrush Drive.

EMS and Austin fire crews are on scene and say the mobile crane was on its side with someone trapped inside unconscious.

Within 20 minutes, ATCEMS reported that an adult had been pronounced dead at the scene.

What you can do:

Residents are urged to avoid the area as first responders continue to work the scene.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.