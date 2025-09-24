Person found dead near railroad tracks in Round Rock: police

The Brief A person was found dead in Round Rock RRPD said it happened on railroad tracks at McNeil Road and I-35



A person was found dead near railroad tracks in Round Rock, police say.

The Round Rock Police Department said on Sept. 24, around 3 p.m., officers were on scene investigating the death near the railroad tracks at McNeil Road and I-35.

At 4:15 p.m., police said this is being investigated as a possible suicide.

McNeil Road is currently closed from the I-35 frontage road to South Blair Street. Residents are advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, please call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8. You are not alone.