Rollingwood police investigate early morning gunfire and vehicle theft

The Brief Rollingwood police responded to early morning gunfire on Park Hills Drive linked to a motor vehicle theft. A shelter-in-place order was lifted after the stolen vehicle was recovered and officials determined there is no ongoing threat. The suspect remains at large following a multi-agency search and the investigation into the incident is still active.



Police in Rollingwood are investigating an early-morning incident involving gunfire and the theft of a motor vehicle, authorities said.

What we know:

A Rollingwood police officer on patrol heard gunshots at about 3:43 a.m. on Friday in the 3200 block of Park Hills Drive and immediately responded to the area, according to the Rollingwood Police Department.

Officers later determined the gunfire was connected to a vehicle theft.

Police, with assistance from the West Lake Hills Police Department, the Austin Police Department and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, conducted an immediate search for the suspect, but the individual was not located.

The stolen vehicle was recovered, authorities said.

A shelter-in-place order issued to the public during the incident has since been lifted. No injuries were reported, and police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What's next:

The investigation remains active as officers continue gathering information and reviewing evidence, police said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Rollingwood Police Department at 512-328-1900 during business hours. Urgent tips outside of business hours can be reported through the Travis County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 512-974-0845, option 3. Tips may be submitted anonymously.