Del Valle ISD hosts community fine arts, COVID-19 vaccination event

Del Valle ISD will host its 9th annual Fine Arts event on Saturday, April 23.

Along with the event, COVID-19 vaccinations and a special concert will take place as well.

The entire event, including the concert from Bidi Bidi Banda, is free and open to the public.

"We are extremely proud to showcase our wonderful student artwork, music, dance, and theater talent with the entire community," said Superintendent Dr. Annette Tielle, "We are also pleased that in conjunction with Judge Brown and Constable Morales, we can offer our community vaccinations and boosters with some great music from Bidi Bidi Banda."

The event will have displays of student artwork, music performances, theater and dance performances, fun activities and food trucks.

The event takes place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at Del Valle High School. The Bidi Bidi Banda will perform from 10-11:30 a.m.

A complete schedule can be found here.