5 Austin-Travis County residents test positive for dengue fever

Five Austin-Travis County residents have tested positive for dengue fever, so far this year, after traveling internationally.

Dengue is a viral disease spread to people through mosquito bites, primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito, says the CDC.

Dengue is frequently reported in the Caribbean, Central and South America, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands.

What can I do to protect myself from dengue?

Health officials say the best way to protect yourself from dengue is to practice the four D's:

During mosquito season, avoid being outside between Dusk and Dawn when mosquitoes are most active

Dress in long sleeves and long pants when you are outside

DEET Use EPA-approved insect repellent that contains

Drain any standing water in and around your home

If you're traveling internationally to locations known for dengue, the CDC recommends the following while planning:

Review country-specific travel recommendations, health notices, and warnings

Visit a travel clinic or your doctor for pre-travel medical care

Pack an EPA-registered insect repellent

Pack acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol) in your first aid kit, as it can be used to manage fever and body pain in case you get dengue

While you're traveling, the CDC recommends the following:

Follow steps to prevent mosquito bites to protect yourself and your family

Stay in places with air conditioning and with window/door screens

Use a bed net if air-conditioned or screened rooms are not available or if sleeping outdoors

See a doctor if you develop a fever or have symptoms of dengue

When coming home, travelers returning from an area where they are at risk should take steps to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks, says the CDC. This is to prevent the spread of dengue to mosquitoes, which can then spread the virus to others.

What are the symptoms of dengue?

Symptoms of dengue typically begin within two weeks of being bitten by an infected mosquito.

The most common symptom is fever with any of these:

Aches and pains (eye pain, typically behind the eyes, muscle, joint, or bone pain)

Nausea, vomiting

Rash

Any warning sign

The CDC says mild symptoms can be confused with other illnesses that cause fever. Symptoms typically last 2–7 days and most will recover after about a week.

However, according to the CDC, symptoms can become severe within a few hours and one in 20 people infected will develop severe dengue.

The CDC says to immediately seek medical attention if you or a family member has any of the following symptoms:

Belly pain or tenderness

Vomiting (at least 3 times in 24 hours)

Bleeding from the nose or gums

Vomiting blood, or blood in the stool

Feeling extremely tired or restless

The CDC adds that warning signs usually begin in the 24–48 hour period after fever has gone away.

For more information on dengue, click here.