2 suspects arrested after downtown Austin SWAT standoff

Austin police say two suspects were arrested after a SWAT standoff downtown.

What we know:

Police were attempting to serve a warrant to two suspects in the 300 block of South Congress on Thursday night.

The second suspect had barricaded themselves inside, leading to SWAT teams being called to the area.

The suspect later complied with officers was taken into custody willingly.

There is no known dangers to the public, according to Austin Police.

What we don't know:

Austin police did not share any details about the suspects or what they were wanted for.