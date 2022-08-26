Deputies searching for 2 burglary suspects in Buda

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects from an incident in June.

The sheriff's office said on June 16, two suspects committed several burglaries in the Sunfield Subdivision in Buda.

One of the suspects appeared to have long hair pulled back into a ponytail and a "uniquely-shaped tattoo" on his right forearm.

The suspect vehicle is a white four-door passenger car with a sunroof.

If you have information regarding this incident, the identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., please contact Detective Travis Terreo at 512-393-7896 or travis.terreo@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2022-47041.