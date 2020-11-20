Disney World to bring back park hopping starting January 1

article

Walt Disney World will allow park hopping once again starting on Jan.1, 2021.

"As the phased reopening of Walt Disney World Resort continues, we are nearing another exciting milestone we know many guests have been looking forward to: the return of the Park Hopper option!" Disney Parks Blog reported Friday. "Starting Jan. 1, 2021, guests who purchased a ticket or annual pass with Park Hopper benefits will be able to visit more than one park per day, with some new modifications as part of our ongoing focus on health and safety."

MORE NEWS: Florida's first snow park opens Friday

Guests will be required to make a reservation through the Disney Park Pass site for the first park they plan to visit and enter the first park prior to going to the second park.

"At this time, a park reservation is not required after the first park, however, reservation requirements are subject to change."

Advertisement

RELATED: Disney's Florida parks to expand capacity while California parks remain closed

In addition, there will be specific park hopper hours.

Park Hopper hours will start at 2 p.m. each day and end at the park’s scheduled close time.

"These modifications are designed to help us continue managing attendance in a way that fosters physical distancing. Additionally, other enhanced health and safety measures remain in effect, including face coverings required for all guests ages two and up."

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest local, national, and trending stories.



