Do you recognize her? Austin police searching for package thief

Do you recognize the woman in this photo? The Austin Police Department believes she is a suspect involved in the theft of multiple packages.

According to police, the packages were stolen shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday, January 18. Police did not provide a location for where the theft took place.

In a surveillance video released by the Austin Police Department, the suspect, who appears to be a white female driving a silver Ford sedan, can be seen pulling into a driveway. After placing the car in park, the suspect exits the vehicle and grabs two packages.

The suspect is then seen putting the packages into her vehicle before driving away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS(8477).