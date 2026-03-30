Dog rescued from Pflugerville apartment fire, officials say

The Brief Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Pflugerville The fire happened at the Renaissance Court complex and was isolated to two units A dog was rescued by firefighters and is expected to be OK



A dog was rescued from an apartment fire in Pflugerville, officials said.

What we know:

According to Pflugerville FD, on March 30, firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Renaissance Court complex when a smoke alarm triggered an emergency call. The fire was isolated to two units.

During their search, firefighters found a dog inside the apartment and rescued it. A specialized pet oxygen mask was used to treat the dog. The dog is doing well, officials said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Credit: Pflugerville Fire Department

No injuries were reported.

The Travis County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.