Dog rescued from Pflugerville apartment fire, officials say
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A dog was rescued from an apartment fire in Pflugerville, officials said.
What we know:
According to Pflugerville FD, on March 30, firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Renaissance Court complex when a smoke alarm triggered an emergency call. The fire was isolated to two units.
During their search, firefighters found a dog inside the apartment and rescued it. A specialized pet oxygen mask was used to treat the dog. The dog is doing well, officials said.
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Credit: Pflugerville Fire Department
No injuries were reported.
The Travis County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
The Source: Information from the Pflugerville Police Department