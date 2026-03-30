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Dog rescued from Pflugerville apartment fire, officials say

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Published  March 30, 2026 3:02pm CDT
Pflugerville
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Pflugerville
    • The fire happened at the Renaissance Court complex and was isolated to two units
    • A dog was rescued by firefighters and is expected to be OK

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A dog was rescued from an apartment fire in Pflugerville, officials said. 

What we know:

According to Pflugerville FD, on March 30, firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Renaissance Court complex when a smoke alarm triggered an emergency call. The fire was isolated to two units. 

During their search, firefighters found a dog inside the apartment and rescued it. A specialized pet oxygen mask was used to treat the dog. The dog is doing well, officials said.

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Credit: Pflugerville Fire Department

No injuries were reported. 

The Travis County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Source: Information from the Pflugerville Police Department

PflugervillePets and Animals