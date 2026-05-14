Gov. Abbott unveils new list of judicial reform proposals

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled a new list of judicial reform proposals Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said what was discussed and revealed Thursday was political Abbott is also proposing a new appointed state prosecutor and opening the door for district attorneys to potentially face impeachment



The Texas Governor announced a new set of judicial reforms he wants lawmakers to consider in January.

The Travis County District Attorney said the proposals are fear-driven politics that could actually make communities less safe.

What they're saying:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott unveiled a new list of judicial reform proposals, and the Travis County District Attorney was at the center of the conversation.

"It's come to the state having to put in yet more protections and more guardrails to protect the very victims that the DA is supposed to be protecting," State Representative Ellen Troxclair said.

"Once those cases reach the hands of certain prosecutors, justice too often takes a back seat to politics, ideology, and convenience," Austin Police Association President Michael Bullock said.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said what was discussed and revealed Thursday was political.

"What we saw from the governor was a political stunt and a distraction from his litany of failures when it comes to our public safety," Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said.

While the DA is accused of creating a judicial revolving door, Travis County officials said more than 2,300 people are currently in the Travis County Jail. Abbott said the problem isn’t the number of people behind bars, it’s the people he believes are getting a free pass.

"Our job is to make sure we target them and go after them," Governor Abbott said.

One of the Governor’s proposals would deny bail to illegal immigrants accused of felonies while they await trial. Similar legislation was introduced last session that ultimately failed to pass.

"Somebody who is here illegally is at a greater flight risk than somebody else," Governor Abbott said.

State Rep. Troxclair said they are going to push to make sure it passes this go around.

"We’re going to have another chance to make sure that that message is heard loud and clear by both Texas voters and by the legislators who are elected to represent them next session," State Rep. Troxclair said.

Garza argues targeting illegal immigrants could discourage victims and witnesses from speaking with law enforcement.

"When people who are without status are afraid to report crimes or afraid to participate in the criminal justice system as witnesses, that makes all of us less safe," Travis County DA Garza said.

Dig deeper:

Abbott is also proposing a new appointed state prosecutor and opening the door for district attorneys to potentially face impeachment.

"There's only one elected officer for whom there is no check or balance and that is district attorney," Governor Abbott said.

APA President Bullock said Garza may be the first to feel the impact.

"I think it would be a little naive to think that, if laws are being drafted and attempted to be passed because of your action, that you're not going to wind up being the one who faces the process first," Bullock said.

Garza said voters, not state leaders, should decide how their justice system operates.

"I have an enormous amount of faith in this community and their judgment about what they need to be safe," DA Garza said.

One of the bail reform legislation pieces that passed last session was that judges can now deny bail for a much broader list of violent and sexual felonies and if bail is granted, they must explain.

This legislation has been used three times so far in Travis County.