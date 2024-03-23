Watch these dolphins steal the show for whale watchers in California

Some passengers on a whale watching tour in California got more than they bargained for.

A pod of dolphins put on quite a show for the boat that featured several flips in and out of the waves.

"Oh my god, this is so cool," one woman can be heard saying.

Credit: Discovery Whale Watch via Storyful

"Gotta love pacific white sided dolphins," said Discovery Whale Watch, a business in Monterey Bay, California when they shared the video earlier this month.

Pacific white-sided dolphins are native to California and are known to be playful and a high social marine animal.

This story was reported from Detroit. Storyful contributed.