'Dove Springs Proud' sign destroyed, community works to replace it

Just two weeks ago, Austin City Council member Vanessa Fuentes posed at the newly installed "Dove Springs Proud" sign on Nuckols Crossing and Pleasant Valley Road. Now all that is left of it is debris.

"We have no idea who did this," she said.

It took the community five years to raise the money and get it built. The city also matched the funds raised.

"It's a banner for the community, it shows pride for the community that regardless of where you come from you can succeed and have a sense of place," she said.

The Austin Police Department has been notified. It's still a mystery as to what exactly happened.

"We believe on Tuesday is when it got destroyed. We have contacted APD to see if there were reports filed of any car accidents any type of activity on that night and there were none filed," said Fuentes.

The Dove Springs community holds a special place in her heart. Not only is it her district and home, but she knows what this community has been through. "We are a strong community, a resilient community that has gone through two historic catastrophic floods," she said.

Now the community has already started raising money to rebuild it, Fuentes said the city will also do its part.

"The city has committed to redesigning the sign and reinforcing it with a structure that will be harder to tear down and destroy and even adding lighting around the sign," said Fuentes.

The sign had only been up for a short amount of time but Fuentes believes the new sign will not only be stronger, but it’ll help send a message. "We will not tolerate any form of hate against our community," she said.

To make a donation to rebuild the sign, click here.

