Downtown Austin club shooting leaves 1 injured; no arrests made

Police are asking for help gathering information on a shooting in downtown Austin this month.

One victim was shot after a fight at a club, but is expected to be OK.

What we know:

Police said on March 1, around 3:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Club 420, located at 501 Neches Street.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed a fight broke out inside the club. During the fight, someone used their gun and fired at least one shot, hitting the victim.

At this time, no suspect has been identified, and no arrest has been made.

Detectives believe there may be other witnesses to the shooting and are asking anyone with photos, videos, or other potential evidence to share them with Austin police.

You can submit materials here.