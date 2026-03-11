Marble Falls veteran receives new roof after damage from 2024 hailstorm

The Brief An Army Desert Storm veteran received a new roof The Marble Falls veteran said his roof was damaged during a 2024 hail storm Texas Vets Roofing stepped in to help



A Marble Falls Army veteran is getting some much-needed help after a storm damaged his home back in 2024.

The backstory:

The sound of nail guns echoed through a Marble Falls neighborhood on Wednesday morning. It signaled more than the start of a roofing job, it meant help was finally here for homeowner Ray Riojas.

"And I didn’t feel deserving of it, so it’s kind of overwhelming even now hearing them go off as I was doing this by myself. It takes a lot for me to ask for help, but even now hearing them going off, I’m just so thankful it’s so grateful that they’re here and doing this for me," said Ray Riojas.

FOX 7 Austin first met Ray in April 2024. His Marble Falls home was one of several hit by a hailstorm. The damage included several shattered windows.

"Luckily, it’s double pained. It freaked me out for a minute," said Riojas, two years ago, while describing how his back window shattered in front of him.

His roof was also pounded. Ray took another hit when he learned his insurance would not pay for a full replacement. His attempt at home repair was too big to finish.

"I felt hopeless. I didn’t have anybody else to turn to," said Riojas.

The situation was somewhat of a role rehearsal. Ray is an Army Desert Storm veteran, and he spends a lot of time promoting assistance programs for local veterans. The crew that arrived at his home on Wednesday is from a Dallas company called Texas Vets Roofing.

"A link on the VA website that I clicked on sent me to a Maryland company, and then they recommended Texas Vets," said Riojas.

The company’s "Roof for Vets" program tries to do at least one job a month. The program is managed by Sergey Krend.

"Which can be applied through our website. You have to be disabled needing help or, such as in this case, he gives us a call and it’s such short notice. Can help him, so we hop on that," said Krend.

One of the team leaders for the roofing company at the job site was Mike Piselli. Like Ray, he is also an Army veteran and understands the reluctance some have to ask for help. That motivates Mike to provide help.

"It’s what we do. Literally, you call, we deploy. We don’t care if it’s before, during or after the storm. You call us, we’re gonna be there," said Piselli.

By mid-afternoon, the skies above Marble Falls finally cleared, and the roof rescue job at Ray Riojas’ house was also done.

"It’s hard for us to ask for help, veterans, and I’m encouraging if you’re listening to this, watching, reach out for help. It takes a lot, but you’re gonna regret not reaching out for help," said Riojas.

That help doesn’t have to be a major roof repair job. It could be emotional help and even something that simple as asking for a ride to the grocery store, according to Riojas.

Texas Vets Roofing plans to expand into Austin later this year. With the new office, the company will also bring its veterans' assistance program.