VIDEO: DPS trooper trainees perform field training exercise

Texas Department of Public Safety Class B-2024 held their Joint Field Training Exercise at the DPS Training Academy. This marks the end of a rigorous 30-week training program.

The class of 130 will graduate on Dec. 13.

Throughout the training, trainees learned everything from penal codes to pursuit driving to the use of force. The Joint Field Training Exercise includes dozens of scenarios they could encounter in the field.

"Every one of the scenarios that we expose the trainees to are events that have actually happened, whether it occurred with our own personnel or other agencies. We try and learn from those instances in the ever-changing dynamics that exist out there," Derek Prestridge, assistant chief of training operations, said.

The trainees have limited information when they respond. What looks like one thing can rapidly change. In one scenario, a subject appears to be struggling with a broken-down car. When the trooper approaches, the subject fires shots, and the trooper fires back.

Another included a vehicle pursuit with compliant subject.

One scene was about the duty to intervene if another officer is using excessive force.

The trainees debrief after each scene.

"That's a hard decision to make because you don't want to put another police officer in cuffs even though you have that duty to intervene because all life is sacred. That suspect, his life matters, and it's my job to protect him even against my own team," Trooper Trainee Grace Kindred said about that scenario.

"There's 100,000 thoughts that are going through my mind. Am I doing this the right way? Is this the way that I was trained?" Trooper Trainee Ciara Menifee said.

Some situations don't look like much on the outside, but it could be saving a trafficking victim.

Prestridge says the trainees practice with less sleep than usual to prepare for possible real-life, last-minute deployments. Each scenario can be unpredictable.

"That's part of the training is inducing that stress and being able to work through it, fight through it and be stressed and be able to slow down and think because that is kind of what saves you," Kindred said. "28 weeks ago, I didn't think I'd be able to think through any of the things that I'm doing now."

Kindred shares why she wanted to be a trooper.

"The DPS is near and dear to my heart. I have an uncle in the DPS, and he did a lot of great things in the department, and he encouraged me to do so. I love Texas. I love Texans, and so I wanted to serve in law enforcement under the greatest state," she said.

"Any one of us can do it. We just have to put our mind to it," Menifee said.

Kindred says this would be her advice to aspiring troopers.

"Exercise, eat healthy, and keep what's important to you dear, because some of the motivators that I have are my family, my faith, things like that. [Those] push me towards this, and it all helps the community," she said.