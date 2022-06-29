Dripping Springs Skatepark closer to reality

The Dripping Springs Skatepark is another step closer to reality after recent approvals from the city and county.

The Hays County Commissioners Court approved park bond funds for construction of the park, which was one of the recommended projects to be funded by the bond passed in 2020.

The Dripping Springs City Council also has voted to enter an interlocal agreement with the county, the Dripping Springs Community Foundation (DSCF), and DS Skatepark, Inc, a nonprofit created to raise funds, work with designers, and build the 12,000-square-foot plaza-style skatepark at the north end of Founders Memorial Park.

What are the details of the agreement?

Hays County

Provide $624,250 in park bond funds to Dripping Springs Community Foundation for skatepark

City of Dripping Springs

Provide property in Founders Memorial Park through license agreement

Review construction and contracts

General city review of project

Own and operate skatepark upon completion

Dripping Springs Community Foundation

Hold and distribute funds for the skatepark

Ensure that donated funds are spent prior to use of County funds

Track the spending of County funds

Assist DS Skatepark, Inc. as needed

Acknowledge County contributions to the skatepark

DS Skatepark, Inc.

Contract for design and construction through process outlined in the interlocal agreement including quotes and bond requirements

Manage skatepark construction

Ensure that donated funds are spent prior to use of County funds

Acknowledge County contributions to the skatepark

DS Skatepark, Inc. started the project in 2019 with a goal of three years to fund it. According to the city, now that county funds have been approved, the design phase will soon begin. Once the park is complete, it will be donated to the city for ongoing maintenance and operation.

The public can still donate to construction costs through the Dripping Springs Skatepark website. DS Skatepark, Inc. is hoping to start construction on the project by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023, says the city.