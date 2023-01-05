Dripping Springs ISD employee arrested for having 'multiple sexual encounters' with student: HCSO

A Dripping Springs ISD employee was arrested after the sheriff's office said she had multiple sexual encounters with a student.

Police said on Nov. 25, 2022, the Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) received a report involving a Dripping Springs ISD employee and a student.

The report alleged the employee and a student had multiple sexual encounters over a period of time. The school district later identified the employee as 21-year-old Marisol Solis, a custodian.

Investigators worked closely with Dripping Springs ISD during this investigation and on Jan. 5, HCSO obtained an arrest warrant for Trafficking of Persons: Continuous, a first-degree felony, for Solis.

According to a statement from Dripping Springs ISD, Solis has not been on any district campus since Nov. 29 and was fired on Dec. 16.

"Dripping Springs ISD remains committed to the safety and security of all students and takes prompt and immediate action to partner with law enforcement agencies to investigate and take action when it receives reports involving the safety of the children in the Dripping Springs community and all students across Texas," the statement concluded.

This case is still being investigated and there is potential for additional charges. Investigators do not have information to believe there are more victims, but encourage anyone to call HCSO if you are a victim or know of someone that is a victim of any crime.