Drive-up food distribution hosted by Central Texas Food Bank & Austin Pets Alive!

The Brief Central Texas Food Bank & Austin Pets Alive! hosting drive-up food distribution event Event is Friday, December 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Delco Activity Center



The Central Texas Food Bank and Austin Pets Alive! are hosting a drive-up food distribution in Austin for people and pets.

The backstory:

Anyone living in Austin or Travis County is welcome to drive up for food for the people and pets in their households.

The food distribution will be held on Friday, Dec. 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m.

It will be held at the Delco Activity Center located at 4601 Pecan Brook Dr. in Austin.

Pets do not need to be present to receive pet food.

Officials say the two non-profits should have enough for approximately 250 households.