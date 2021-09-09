Expand / Collapse search

Driver barricaded in vehicle after pursuit in Williamson County in custody

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Round Rock
FOX 7 Austin

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Police say a driver who barricaded themselves in a vehicle following a pursuit in Williamson County is now in custody.

The Cedar Park Police Department says the suspect was taken into custody at around 12:15 p.m. 

The Round Rock Police Department says all east and westbound lanes of SH 45 between Pearson Ranch Road and McNeil Road have now reopened after they were shut down following a pursuit from CPPD. 

RRPD says the scene is secure. No other details about the incident were provided. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


 