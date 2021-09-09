Driver barricaded in vehicle after pursuit in Williamson County in custody

Police say a driver who barricaded themselves in a vehicle following a pursuit in Williamson County is now in custody.

The Cedar Park Police Department says the suspect was taken into custody at around 12:15 p.m.

The Round Rock Police Department says all east and westbound lanes of SH 45 between Pearson Ranch Road and McNeil Road have now reopened after they were shut down following a pursuit from CPPD.

RRPD says the scene is secure. No other details about the incident were provided.

