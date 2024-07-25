Pflugerville officer shoots suspect attempting to steal patrol vehicle: city

The City of Pflugerville said one of its police officers was forced to shoot a suspect Wednesday night. They said it happened during a traffic stop when they tried to steal a patrol vehicle.

The Texas Rangers are helping with the investigation.

"We saw all this and was thinking what the heck is going on?" Austin resident Derrick Godley said.

Godley said he was taking his coworker home from work last night.

"It was one of those things where I just want to make sure he gets home safe at the end of the day," Godley said.

He said he went to turn on Wentworth Drive in East Austin, but it was blocked off.

"All the tape was from the start of where the bus stop is, all the way down there, so they had it all shut off because we were trying to come in through here," Godley said.

They were unable to get through, but they were able to see what was going on.

"Like six cops and then detectives on the other side and then just the tape around, and I saw a mustang and then a Hellcat right here," Godley said.

A City of Pflugerville public information officer said Pflugerville officers were working a narcotics investigation near Loyola Lane and Decker Lane and tried to pull over a suspect.

"The suspect became combative with officers during the stop and attempted to steal an unmarked police vehicle and leave the area," City of Pflugerville PIO Jessica Taylor said.

She said a Pflugerville police officer then shot the suspect.

"Officers rendered aid on scene," Taylor said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The name of the suspect or the officer who fired the gun hasn’t been identified yet. As standard protocol, the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

The Texas Rangers are assisting the Pflugerville Police Department in this investigation but referred FOX 7 Austin to PPD for information concerning the officer and suspect. Pflugerville police did not answer any phone calls or emails on Thursday.