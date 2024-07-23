I-35 major crash involves 18-wheeler, multiple vehicles

article

Two people were hurt after a major crash on I-35 in South Austin involving an 18-wheeler and multiple vehicles.

The crash is expected to continue to cause delays and drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The crash happened at around noon in the 8700 block of south I-35.

The Austin Fire Department says four vehicles were involved.

Austin Travis County EMS says one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another person was treated on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.