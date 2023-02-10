Driver drops kids off, crashes through fence at Texas Capitol: DPS

A Cedar Creek woman is facing five felony charges after Texas DPS says she dropped two children out of her vehicle before crashing it into a fence on the Capitol grounds Thursday.

On Feb. 9 around 6:40 p.m., DPS personnel saw a 2014 Ford Explorer drive onto the sidewalk along 11th Street and Congress Avenue.

The driver then dropped two children out of the SUV, and intentionally drove through a portion of the iron fence surrounding the Capitol causing damage to the fence near the southwest exit bollards, onto the southwest grounds and up the driveway, says DPS. The SUV eventually came to stop at the top of the great walk, near the south steps of the Capitol Building.

Law enforcement responded and arrested the driver, identified as 25-year-old Karla Morales Mateo. Mateo was transported and booked into the Travis County Jail on five felony charges including: criminal mischief, aggravated assault on a peace officer, evading arrest, driving while intoxicated and child abandonment.

The two minor children were released to Child Protective Services.

The incident remains under investigation by Capitol Region CID.